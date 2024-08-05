Baby panda at Duluth zoo dies suddenly

A baby panda at the Lake Superior Zoo died unexpectedly, according to a social media post from zoo staff.

Pip, a 1-year-old red panda, was found dead in her den box on the morning of August 2. Zoo staff say security footage confirmed the panda went into her den box around 10 p.m. on August 1, and did not come out again.

No unusual behavior or outside interferences were seen prior to the panda’s passing.

Pip, which is short for Pipsqueak, came to Duluth from Buttonwood Park Zoo in Massachusetts on April 8.

“Each and every staff member at the zoo is devastated by the loss of Pip. Though she was with us for only a short time, we all quickly fell in love with her charismatic personality. We appreciate the community’s understanding and support at this time,” said Haley Hedstrom, Chief Executive Officer of the Lake Superior Zoo.

Pip’s body was sent to the University of Minnesota for pathology testing. The results should be shared within the next several weeks, zoo officials added.

Director of Animal Care, Lizzy Larson, said “Pip stole the hearts of all who cared for her. She had a big personality for her small size. Pip has left a lasting mark on all her keepers and she will be dearly missed.” We ask the community to keep our animal care team and staff in your thoughts. Our hearts are broken. Thank you for your continued support and sympathy during this time.

According to WDIO, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister station, Pip was meant to be a companion for Zoozee, the red panda, as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan. Zoo staff say Zoozee is in good health, and animal care staff continue to monitor her.