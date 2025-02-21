Authorities still searching for suspect in 2003 hit-and-run that killed hockey mom

22 years after a woman’s hit-and-run death in Maple Grove, authorities are still trying to find the person responsible for the crime.

Thursday was the anniversary of Becky Nelson’s death. She was killed in 2003 after being hit by a driver at the Maple Grove Community Center. She had just dropped her son off for hockey, parked the car and was walking inside.

Nelson had two young children at the time who are now adults.

Maple Grove Commander Jon Wetternach said that they want to bring the family closure.

There is a reward of up to $12,500 being offered by Nelson’s friends and family for information on who killed her. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers on their app, submit a tip online or call 1-800-222-8477. All tips can remain anonymous.