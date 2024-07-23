Authorities seek help locating Sartell teen who’s been missing for a month

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a missing 17-year-old is now considered an endangered missing person because she has been missing for 30 days.

The alert says that Kaydence Johnson ran away from a home in Sartell on June 22 with another teenager who has returned.

Johnson’s last known location was in north Minneapolis in the area of Penn Avenue and 36th Avenue North.

Johnson is a white, 5-foot, 3-inch female with brown eyes and brownish red hair.

Anyone with any information should call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186.