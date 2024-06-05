Authorities searching for missing vulnerable woman in Scott County

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable woman in Scott County.

An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 19-year-old Jamie Olson left her home in Credit River at around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Because Olson has multiple medical conditions and doesn’t have a vehicle, authorities are concerned for her well-being.

She’s described as being 5-foot-2 and around 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also took her cat with her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-445-1411.