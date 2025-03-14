Authorities searching for missing, vulnerable man in Wyoming, MN

The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Police say Jeffery Layeux, 39, was last seen walking southbound on Goodview Avenue, just north of 250th Street in Wyoming at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Layeux was last seen wearing a camo-print jacket, jeans and an orange cap. He is considered a vulnerable adult and has some mental health issues, according to police.

His family is concerned for his safety, saying it’s not normal for him to not return to his home at night.

Authorities add that Layeux is 5’10” and 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen Layeux or have any information, contact Wyoming Police at (651) 257-4100.



