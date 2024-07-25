Authorities searching for missing man from Lino Lakes

Authorities are searching for a Lino Lakes man who went missing Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 61-year-old Thomas George Biatek left his home in Lino Lakes around 10:30 a.m. to buy a battery and return it to a contractor.

Biatek didn’t return home, and the Apple AirTag on his keys showed he went to Wyoming, Princeton and Onamia — where he bought gas — and then went south on Highway 169. His last known location was Milaca.

Officials say he is driving a 2020 turquoise-blue Subaru Forester with Minnesota license plate EXV170.

Biatek is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray button-up with blue jeans.