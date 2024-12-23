Authorities searching for missing, endangered Bemidji teen believed to be in Twin Cities

Officials are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old from Bemidji who was last seen over a week ago.

Breana Sandoval’s last known location was near the 1800 block of Park Avenue Northwest in Bemidji on Dec. 13 around 3 p.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Breana Sandoval (Credit: BCA)

Sandoval is 5’4″ and 155 pounds; she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dark hoodie with a red heart graphic, dark sweatpants, and black Crocs.

The BCA says she has brown hair and eyes in addition to small tattoos on her left hand.

BCA authorities said Sandoval voluntarily left on foot and was potentially picked up by an acquaintance in a car.

On Dec. 23, Sandoval’s friends say she communicated with them that she planned to harm herself by overdosing. Sandoval may be in the Twin Cities area.

Anyone with information on Sandoval’s whereabouts should call 911 or reach out to Detective Schermerhorn at (218)-333-8361.