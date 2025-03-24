Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old with Alzheimer’s

Mounds View police are searching for a missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was last seen Monday morning.

Jeffery Elsesser was last seen at 7 a.m. driving a 2002 Gray Lexus Sedan with Minnesota plate NTX916 in the area of Long Lake Road and Mounds View Boulevard, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Courtesy: BCA

He was wearing a Minnesota Twins baseball hat, a brown plaid button-up and blue jeans, the BCA said. Elsesser is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Elsesser, please contact the Mounds View Police Department at 651-767-0648.