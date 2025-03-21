Authorities say propane tank likely exploded in Robbinsdale apartment fire

The Robbinsdale Police Department says authorities are investigating an apartment fire, which will likely displace some of its residents.

Police said the fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North in Robbinsdale on the apartment’s second-floor story balcony.

As officers approached the apartment unit balcony, they said a loud explosion went off, causing the fire to spread to the unit. Officers said they threw a fire suppression tool towards the fire, exited the apartment and began evacuating the complex.

The explosion reportedly caused three other balconies to catch flames as well. The fire was eventually put out without any injuries to responders or apartment residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police say the explosion they witnessed appears to have been caused by a propane tank that was on the deck of the apartment.

Police also said it was unknown how many people will be unable to return to their apartments.