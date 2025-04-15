Authorities say missing Brooklyn Park man could be in Minneapolis

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing person who is possibly in Minneapolis.

Christopher Duncan, 23, was last seen on Monday, walking from the 7900 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

Duncan is described by authorities as being 5’08” and weighing 162 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Duncan had been wearing blue jeans and a camouflage jacket; authorities say he could be in Minneapolis.

Anyone who has seen Duncan or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.