Authorities say missing 15-year-old girl from Willmar may be with a 23-year-old man

Authorities say that a 15-year-old missing since late April might be with a 23-year-old man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Rebeca Sugey Reyes went missing on April 25, leaving her Willmar residence in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest at 9:15 p.m.

Surveillance video captured her leaving the building, but she wasn’t discovered as missing until around

2 a.m. the next day, hours after she left. Reyes reportedly has a history of running away.

Reyes was wearing a white T-shirt with a blue floral pattern, blue pants with tears in the legs, white shoes and a red bracelet.

Her hair had been in a ponytail, and she was carrying a backpack with a cartoon character with a pink head and purple bow.

Reyes is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 106 pounds with long and straight black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: MN BCA Courtesy: MN BCA

The BCA says Reyes’ family believes she is with a 23-year-old man named Roni Alexis Vasquez Borges.

Borges and Reyes were reportedly involved with each other previously when they were in Nicaragua.

It is believed that Borges may be using a different name in the United States.

Anyone who has information relating to Reyes’ disappearance is asked to contact Willmar Police at

320-235-2244 or email investigations@willmarmn.gov.