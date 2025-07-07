Authorities renew request for help finding Dakota County woman on anniversary of her disappearance

On the one-year anniversary of her disappearance on Sunday, Dakota County authorities renewed their request for help in finding Nicole “Nikki” Anderson.

Nicole “Nikki” Anderson

She was reported missing after walking out the door of her Randolph home on July 6, 2024. She was last seen wearing a long grey sweater and camouflage pants.

There is a $50,000 reward for information on Anderson’s whereabouts. The reward has been upped from its previous amount of $45,000.

Only tips received through the Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers that lead to Anderson’s location or the prosecution of those involved in her disappearance are eligible for the award money.

Authorities say Anderson is 5’10” and weighs 135 pounds.

She left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind. There is concern for her welfare.

You can submit tips to (651) 564-9097 or online HERE.