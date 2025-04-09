Authorities looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Brooklyn Park police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Katie Marie Olson was last seen at 11 a.m. near Brooklyn Boulevard going under 694, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Olson was wearing gray and black plaid pajama pants, a gray hoodie and white high-top shoes, the alert said. She is 5’4″ tall and 140 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Olson does not have her medication, and there is a concern for her mental health, officials said.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Olson, please contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 952-258-5321.