Authorities investigating after man found dead in western Wisconsin wildlife area

Authorities are investigating after a missing man was found dead in a wildlife area in western Wisconsin.

St. Croix County authorities received a welfare check just before 8 p.m. Friday from the River Falls Police Department to help find an “overdue outdoorsman” who was believed to have travelled to the Cylon Marsh Wildlife Area, just east of the Village of Deer Park.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and found a vehicle belonging to the missing outdoorsman. Officials searched throughout the night, and on Saturday at around 9:28 a.m., the man was found dead in a wildlife area.

He was identified by authorities as 27-year-old Louis Frederick Miller from River Falls, WI.

The sheriff’s office said there was no indication of foul play, and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of Miller’s death.