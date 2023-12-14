Authorities in southwest Minnesota asking for the public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, located in the southwest corner of Minnesota, is seeking the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Just before noon on Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch on 141st Street, about a half-mile east of 60th Avenue. When deputies got to the scene, they found the body of William Krotzer, 76, of Luverne. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Krotzer’s vehicle was found with a flat tire about one mile east of his body.

Investigators believe Krotzer was the victim of a hit-and-run and that he was hit by a newer-model Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck that is maroon or a similar color.

The truck would likely have front-end damage, authorities said.

Anyone who may have seen Krotzer walking on the road Wednesday morning or who has seen a similar pickup truck with front-end damage should call the sheriff’s office at 507-283-5000.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, Rock County Highway Department and Luverne Fire Department are assisting with the investigation.