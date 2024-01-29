Authorities identify victims, suspect in Coon Rapids triple homicide

New details have been released following last week’s triple homicide in Coon Rapids.

Late Monday morning, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the three victims and the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, formal charges have yet to be filed against 37-year-old Alonzo Pierre Mingo, of Fridley.

Mingo allegedly killed 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her husband, 39-year-old Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth.

All three victims lived in Coon Rapids, authorities say, but their cause of death has yet to be announced.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Mingo was arrested on Friday after dispatchers received an open-line call at around 12:25 p.m. Although no one spoke to dispatchers, they could hear “sounds of a disturbance” and sent multiple agencies to a home near Springbrook Drive and 94th Avenue Northwest.

In addition to the three victims, there were two juveniles inside the home. They were not injured.

No other details were immediately provided.