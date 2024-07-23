Authorities identify 2 who died in possible murder-suicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday identified two people who died in a possible murder-suicide in Minnetonka on Thursday.

Both died in an apartment on Minnetonka Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Patricia Ann Spitzmueller, 71, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was listed as a homicide.

Kenneth Robert Spitzmueller, 76, also died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was listed as a suicide.

According to a call for service from the Minnetonka Police Department, officers were called to the apartment on a report of the Spitzmuellers being unconscious and not breathing. The caller said they had possibly been shot.

They were deceased at the scene.