Authorities asking for your help in finding missing 14-year-old

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old believed to have run away.

Sophya Cherne left her home off Partridge Road in Morrill Township around 11 p.m.-midnight on Saturday night. Authorities say it’s unknown where she could have gone or what she was last wearing.

Sophya is 5’04” and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you have seen Sophya or have information on her whereabouts, call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.