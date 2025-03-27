Authorities asking for help in finding a woman who was last seen in December

Jordan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered woman.

Danielle Marie Wrobleski, 37, last contacted family members from a business on the 1100 block of Clarence Street in St. Paul. She was last seen in December.

Wrobleski is 5’06” and weighs 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Wrobleski or have information on her whereabouts, you can call Jordan Police at 952-492-2009 or Scott County Dispatch at 952-445-1411.