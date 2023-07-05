Authorities ask for help finding suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. on June 27 at the intersection of County Road 82 Northwest and West Lake Cowdry Road Northwest in LaGrand Township.

The people inside the vehicle the suspect hit were injured, although the sheriff’s office didn’t say to what extent.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a silver or gray Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT that is believed to be a model year between 2002 and 2006.

The Trailblazer ended up with damage to its rear driver’s side, including broken windows and the rear bumper coming loose. It also has a roof rack, appears to have a rear cargo carrier attached to the receiver hitch, and the rear passenger’s side tire had a different rim than the others and may have been a spare tire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Trailblazer was headed west on West Lake Cowdry Road before the crash, then took off south on LaGrand Lane afterward. Authorities believe it then went west on Lakota Beach Road, north on Town Hall Road, west on County Road 82 and west on County Road 56.

Anyone who lives in those areas is being asked by the sheriff’s office to check any home security videos for the Trailblazer, and investigators would also like to talk to anyone who saw the crash or the Trailblazer afterward.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 320-762-8151.