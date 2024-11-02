Authorites search for possible explosive device in Stillwater

Authorities searched a hotel and vehicle Saturday morning for a possible explosive device.

According to authorities, the search began following an arrest by the Oak Park Heights Police Department.

The department said they had arrested a 46-year-old man along Highway 36 who had no driver’s license or vehicle insurance.

However, it was later learned by authorities that there were possible homemade explosives in the car.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad was called to clear the vehicle as well as a hotel in Stillwater where the arrested man had been staying.

The Stillwater Police Department said the bomb squad had worked to clear both the vehicle and hotel.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, they recovered some “suspicious items” and would be examining them in the coming days to determine what they are.

Stillwater Police said there is no known threat to the public at the time and believe the area is safe and the suspect remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.

The ATF is assisting with the investigation.