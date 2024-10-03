ATV crash critically injures man in Douglas County

On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., Douglas County officials responded to a 911 call of an ATV crash at the 12000 block of Fairfield Creek Road Northeast that critically injured a man.

Deputies responded and learned that an ATV driven by a 62-year-old was traveling eastbound on Fairfield Creek Road, when a dog ran out in front of the ATV.

The man attempted to activate his breaks but ultimately struck the dog and lost control of the ATV, ejecting himself in the process.

He was transported to Alomere health in Alexandria before being flown out by air ambulance to a nearby medical facility due to critical life-threatening injuries.