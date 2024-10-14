Attempted robbery in Minneapolis leads to shooting overnight, police say

A man was shot while trying to interrupt a robbery in Minneapolis overnight, according to police.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting on the 1900 block of Hennepin Avenue around 1:47 a.m. on Monday. There, they found a man who had been shot — he was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe the victim tried to interrupt an attempted robbery of his friend before he was shot.

At least two people involved in the robbery drove away from the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests.