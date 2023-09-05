At least 1 killed in Stearns County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says an investigation is underway after at least one person died following a crash in Stearns County Monday evening.

According to the agency, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Oak Township.

An incident report states both a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Accord were traveling west on the highway when they collided.

Authorities haven’t said exactly how many people died, or which vehicle caused the collision.

A 23-year-old man from Albany, Minnesota was listed as the driver of the Silverado. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old Pelican Rapids, Minnesota man was listed as the driver of the Accord. There were also two passengers in the Accord — a 69-year-old man from Grand Island, Nebraska and a 48-year-old Pelican Rapids man.

Details regarding the drivers and passengers are expected to be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday.