Stillwater man killed, passenger unharmed after SUV crashes on I-694 ramp in White Bear Lake

UPDATE 11/12/22: The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed one person died in a single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. Friday on the ramp from White Bear Avenue to westbound Interstate 694.

Early information indicates an SUV rolled into the ditch and came to rest near the on-ramp to I-694 West after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene, and authorities say the passenger was not hurt.

The State Patrol has identified the driver as 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova of Stillwater. The agency also described the passenger as a 34-year-old woman from North St. Paul.

Sova was not wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was.

Although the report did not confirm what caused the crash, it mentioned the roadway was snowy and icy to some degree at the time, and alcohol was involved.

No further updates are expected.

