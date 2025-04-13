At Issue: April 13 — Champion ethics complaint, rallies at the capitol

At Issue: April 13

This week on At Issue, Leah McLean breaks down the ethics complaint filed against DFL Senator Bobby Joe Champion and a series of rallies held at the capitol.

Republicans filed an ethics complaint against Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion(DFL-Minneapolis) regarding his outside work as a private attorney.

A march was held near the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday to protest efforts by the Trump administration to reshape spending by the federal government. The event comes one day after the Walz administration launched a new website to track how much federal funding Minnesota has lost under the current administration.

Gov. Tim Walz spoke at a veterans’ rally on Wednesday and was met with both cheers and booing.

Lawmakers and EMS personnel pushed for more funding at the Capitol on Tuesday.

A years-long audit of the construction of the embattled Southwest Light Rail line has concluded the Metropolitan Council had issues with “non-compliance” and a lack of “internal controls” managing the mega project, which is now expected to cost taxpayers $2.86 billion.

McLean sat down with Republican strategist Andy Brehm and former DFL state senator Ember Reichott Junge for political analysis.