Assistance needed to locate missing 62-year-old from Brooklyn Park

A man from Brooklyn Park with health concerns, last seen on Tuesday morning, has gone missing.

62-year-old Leonard Anderson was last seen on Tuesday, leaving the 9500 block of Scott Circle North in a silver 2017 Kia Sorento and has not been seen since. His license plate number is RTJ852.

He was wearing blue, faded jeans with a light-colored button-up shirt. Anderson has health concerns, and law enforcement is concerned about his safety.

Anderson is described as 5’9″, weighing 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-5321.