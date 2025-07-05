Assistance needed to find a missing Brooklyn Park teen

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen last seen in Brooklyn Park on the Fourth of July.

Carissa Rose Lindstron, 17, was last seen around 3 p.m., leaving the 6900 block of Brunswick Avenue North in Brooklyn Park and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a blue sweater and carrying a brown bookbag.

Lindstrom is described as 5’6″, weighing 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Lindstrom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 763-493-8222.