Asphalt company to dissolve and pay state $100K resistution for alleged fraud

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday that they had reached a settlement with an asphalt company for alleged fraud.

The press release says that the attorney general’s office reached a settlement with Community Blacktop, LLC, that requires the company to dissolve and pay $100,000 to the state of Minnesota as restitution for consumers harmed by services.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said that Brandon Michael Ferguson and his asphalt business, which went by a variety of names, supposedly promised people quality asphalt work at low prices but didn’t deliver on either promise, providing subpar results and inflated prices significantly higher than initial quotes.

Ellison alleged that elderly customers were targeted in particular.

For instance, a Minnesota customer who was quoted $320 to have a small parking area added next to their driveway instead ended up having their entire driveway paved and was charged $8,000, the attorney general’s office alleges.

The office also alleges that Ferguson would tell people he could give them a deal if they accepted the offer same-day, claiming he had leftover asphalt from other projects nearby.

“No one should be the victim of these kinds of predatory and fraudulent business practices, particularly older Minnesotans,” Attorney General Ellison said. “Scammers often use what are called high-pressure sales tactics to help them cheat honest people. One of the most common of these tactics is creating a false sense of urgency to make people accept an offer before they can look into it. These incidents underscore how important it is to take your time, think, and do your research before making big purchases. Talk to your friends and family, look up online reviews, and compare prices. And, as always, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Ellison’s office says they are unsure of all the customers impacted by the asphalt business due to a lack of recordkeeping by Ferguson that is acknowledged in the consent judgment.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of this company should file a complaint with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 651-296-3353, if in the Twin Cities, or call 800-657-3787 for Greater Minnesota.