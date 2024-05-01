Asia Village coming to Northtown Mall in Blaine

A new hub for Asian cuisine and culture will soon be coming to Blaine.

On Wednesday, the city announced that Asia Village is coming to Northtown Mall.

“The City recently completed a master planning study for the future of the Northtown area and this project is a wonderful first step in revitalizing that important part of Blaine. The City’s goal is to help Northtown Mall continue to be a relevant and important asset to the City and to spur growth appropriate with current market trends and community desires,” the city of Blaine said in a statement.

The owners of Asia Village plan to start renovations on the Becker Furniture Outlet space in August, with the project expected to take between 12-16 months.

The 130,000-square-foot space will include an Asian grocery store, food hall, shops and more.

According to the city, the project will be larger than the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie when it’s completed.