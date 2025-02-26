Art-A-Whirl celebrates 30th festival this May

Dates for the 30th Art-A-Whirl Festival in northeast Minneapolis have been scheduled for the event’s 30th anniversary this May.

On Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 18, Northeast Minneapolis will feature a lineup of over 1,400 local artists, live music, activities, entertainment, and more.

“We are honored to be part of the thriving arts scene in Northeast Minneapolis and thrilled to welcome art lovers of all ages to this year’s Art-A-Whirl,” said Anna Becker, executive director of Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA). “Our anniversary brings us the opportunity to not only celebrate but also to reflect upon all that NEMAA member artists have contributed to our community throughout the past 30 years.”

Since Art-A-Whirl’s first open studio tour in 1995, attendance has grown have more than 120,000 people in attendance, making it the largest annual arts event of its kind in the nation.

Additional details for Art-A-Whirl 2025 can be found HERE.