Arsonist handed nearly 5-year prison sentence for Bloomington hotel fire

A Burnsville man will be spending roughly five years in prison after being convicted of first-degree arson for a hotel fire that happened two and a half years ago.

Court records show 46-year-old Tony Dean Boos of Burnsville was sentenced Wednesday to spend 50 months – or just over four years – in prison. He was given 267 days of credit for time already served behind bars.

Initially, Boos was charged with one count of first-degree arson of a dwelling, however, the charge was later emended to first-degree arson of a building while knowing someone is present.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at the time of the fire, crews were called to the Super 8 hotel off American Boulevard and Nicollet Avenue around 5 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in the building, as well as a small fire inside of a room. The fire was then quickly extinguished.

Occupants who were on the first and second floor were let back in, however, those who were on the third floor were put on a bus to keep warm.

Initially, no one was found inside the room where the fire broke out. However, charging documents say Boos was found in the hallway, and an officer recognized him after stopping a vehicle Boos was in earlier that morning.

Officers later found Boos inside another hotel room covered in a lubricant, possibly oil, the complaint adds, and staff told officers that the room where smoke was coming from was a room Boos had been staying in until he complained and got moved to another room.

Inside Boos’ initial room, crews found a bedsheet was apparently set on fire and the sprinklers and smoke detector were covered with plastic and towels.