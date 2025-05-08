Arrests made after overnight east metro police chase

A police chase through the east metro during the overnight hours on Thursday morning has left at least two people in custody.

The chase started in Woodbury around 1:45 a.m. and could be seen on traffic cameras traveling into St. Paul.

Authorities eventually stopped the driver around 2 a.m. on Hamline Avenue off of I-94.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for additional information about the chase and will update this article as details become available.