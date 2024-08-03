Arrest made in North St. Paul stabbing that left 3 injured

Officials are providing updates on a stabbing that took place in North St. Paul on Wednesday night.

As previously reported, police responded to the 2200 block of 11th Avenue for a report of an assault at 7 p.m. Authorities found three people with stab wounds after an altercation occurred between a group.

In an update Friday, law enforcement said that two of the victims were discharged from the hospital and another is in stable condition.

They also stated that an arrest has been made in the case but did not provide any more specifics.