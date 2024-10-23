Arrest made after Monday standoff in Anoka

The Anoka Police Department has shared information about their involvement in a standoff on Monday.

According to the department, the police were called to the 2100 block of Branch Avenue for what was later determined to be a domestic-related assault.

Police said while they began investigating the incident, the suspect ran into a house and barricaded himself. He was also believed to have been armed or had access to a weapon.

Police said they began negotiating with the man but said he refused to exit, prompting Anoka County SWAT members to provide assistance.

After negotiations continued to be ineffective, police said a search warrant was requested and approved, allowing the SWAT members to make entry into the house.

A K9 unit aiding the search later helped find and apprehend the suspect, who had been hiding in an attic.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and booked for multiple charges, including felony assault.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.