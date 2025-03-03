Around 500 providers closed Monday to make calls for more childcare funding

A Day Without Childcare

Childcare providers across the state will close on Monday as part of “A Day Without Child Care.”

The event is being organized by the coalition Kids Count On Us, which is making calls for childcare to be more affordable. Organizers hope to get more public funding for both childcare and a pay increase for teachers.

The closures are planned for at least part of the day at about 500 childcare centers across the state.

Last week, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with two facilities that have seen firsthand the stress that providers and families are under trying to keep up with rising costs.