An army sergeant from Minnesota died on Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Sgt. 1st Class Emmett Wilfred Goodridge Jr., 40, of Roseville, died at Camp Buehring in Kuwait in a “non-combat related incident.” DOD did not specify what the incident was, but said it was under investigation.

Goodridge was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

KSTP has reached out to the Department of Defense for more information.