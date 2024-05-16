Armstrong High School cancels in-person classes day after fight, moves to e-learning

Classes at Armstrong High School are being held virtually on Thursday following a fight in school on Wednesday.

A letter sent to Armstrong families from Robbinsdale Area Schools officials said a fight happened during passing time between the fifth and sixth periods of the day.

Plymouth officers responded and the building was put into a hold for the last two periods of the day, according to district officials.

Officials say the “severity” of the fight caused the school to take an asynchronous learning day on Thursday.

After school activities are still running as normal, officials say.