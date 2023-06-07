Armed suspect robs St. Paul business, no arrests made

A business in St. Paul was robbed on Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department were called to the 600 block of University Avenue West at 8:15 a.m. for a call from a business reporting a robbery by a man with a gun, according to the department.

Police say video evidence shows the suspect running from the store before officers arrived.

The business’ employees were in a back room at the time of the incident. No one was reported to be injured.

The suspect got away with cash from the business, however, police did not provide an exact amount.