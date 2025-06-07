Apple Valley women charged in Feeding Our Future scheme

Another person has been federally charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme, bringing the total to 72 defendants.

On Friday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced that 57-year-old Dorothy Jean Moore, from Apple Valley, was federally indicted on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

“This fraud is outrageous, brazen, and seemingly never-ending,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “As Acting United States Attorney, I intend to put the full weight of this office behind rooting out and prosecuting the shocking and unacceptable levels of fraud in Minnesota.”

The indictment alleges that Moore opened two child nutrition sites that claimed to be serving food from her catering company, Jean’s Soul Food, to 1,500 children a day, seven days a week.

The document goes on to claim that Moore’s catering company was not real and that she submitted fake attendance rosters and invoices. It also alleges that she used federal child nutrition program funding she received to buy “luxury goods and cars, pay for travel, and fund her lifestyle.”

Moore made her first appearance in court on Friday.

