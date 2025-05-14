Apple Valley Foods location in Chaska will close, laying off 95 workers

Apply Valley Foods says it is planning to close it’s Chaska location later this year, laying off almost 100 workers in the process.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says it was told by Apple Valley Foods that permanent layoffs and closure would begin on July 11 at the Lake Hazeltine Drive location in Chaska.

Positions affected include line operators, production leads, sanitation operators, production supervisors, forklift operators and many more.

A total of 95 employees are expected to lose their jobs.

The letter announcing the closure and layoffs can be found below.