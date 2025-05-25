Apparent grassfire spotted near Maple Plain
An apparent grassfire was spotted on Sunday afternoon, with multiple fire crews working to drop water on the blaze.
Captured from the camera of the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS CHOPPER, fire crews were seen walking on burnt grass, examining the area, and directing a helicopter to drop water in the area.
At this time, the cause of the fire is not known, nor whether it has posed any danger to people or structures.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about the situation.