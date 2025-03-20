Another man charged in fatal 2023 ‘gang-related’ shooting

Another person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in November of 2023.

Davant Khalil Moore, 22, faces one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder.

Albert Jerome Lucas and Jahon Ronnell Lynch have also been charged in connection with the murder. Tyshawn Lyons was identified as one of the shooters but was killed weeks later in another incident.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of North 33rd Avenue and Dupont Avenue North on Nov. 6, 2023. There, they found Antonio Vernon Harper, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds — he was later pronounced deceased.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found that three different 9mm handguns were used in the shooting. They determined that one person was shooting from the alley and two were shooting from the sidewalk.

A witness told police that he was walking with Harper and another man when they saw three more men get out of a blue sedan and begin shooting. Harper, the witness and the third man ran away, and at one point, they noticed that Harper had been shot but kept running.

The third man told police that the only reason that shooting would have happened would have been “gang-related.”

Two days later, police saw the blue sedan and tried to pull it over. Lynch ran from the vehicle but was arrested.

Court documents state that officers were able to get surveillance video from the night of the murder, which showed Lynch driving the blue sedan. Lynch’s phone was also near the scene around the time of the murder.

Investigators began to investigate Moore as being the third shooter, and when confronted with surveillance video of the shooting, he reportedly said, “I’m not the only 400-pound person in the state.” He didn’t deny being a shooter or being in the area at the time of the shooting.

Moore also said that he and Lyons were always together.

Phone records show that he talked to Lynch about an hour and a half prior to the murder and tried to call him an hour after. He talked to Lucas twice leading up to the murder.

A witness confirmed that Moore was in the car with Lynch and was one of the shooters. Lynch is a member of the “Lowz,” and Harper and the two men he was with were members of the “Highs,” according to court documents.

Moore has also been charged with first-degree riot and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with Lyons’ death.

Lucas is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, and his case is pending. Lynch has entered a guilty plea in connection with this case and is scheduled to be sentenced May 15.