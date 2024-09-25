Another ballot blunder: Tim Walz incorrectly listed as ‘Tom’ on some Palm Beach County, Florida ballots

As two Minnesota counties work to fix ballot mistakes, they can take some comfort in knowing that they aren’t the only ones to have made errors this election season.

In Palm Beach County, Florida, a typographical error was found on 257 electronic ballots distributed by the county’s vendor for Military and Overseas emailed ballots.

The typo had incorrectly listed Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz as “Tom Walz.”

The report was confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

The office said that after reviewing proof-reading and finalizing the ballot, a vendor made a manual typed change to the ballot without authorization, resulting in “Tom Walz” being listed as Kamala Harris’ running mate.

The office said it was made aware of the change 18 hours after it occurred, and after they received the approved and final version.

Once discovered, the office said the vendor immediately corrected it, and the affected voters who had not yet voted were emailed a recommendation to download the updated ballot.

The office said the error would not affect the proper tabulation of any of the electronic ballots and said every vote would count as the voter intended. The incident was also isolated and has not affected any other military or overseas ballots or ballots in Palm Beach County.