Anoka-Hennepin School Board makes decision on budget cuts

A decision was reached on Monday night in the difficult debate over millions in budget cuts in the Anoka Hennepin School District.

After three hours of discussion, the school board passed a plan six to zero.

“In the end, they cut $14 million. $5 million in the spring and, now, $9 million today at the central office. They protected cuts at the building. Classroom teachers were not reduced,” said Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent Cory McIntyre.

RELATED: Anoka-Hennepin School Board to vote Monday on how to cut $20 million in spending

The board also voted to eliminate $5 million in strategic investment for the 2026 and 2027 school years. However, there will be no referendum in 2025.

McIntyre also told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the Anoka Hennepin district will start looking for funding from the legislature.