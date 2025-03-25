Anoka County Jail inmate dies following collapse

An Anoka County Jail inmate who collapsed early Monday morning had died.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, an adult man was being “attended to” around 12:28 a.m. in the jail when he collapsed.

The sheriff’s office says emergency medical services were called while staff attempted to perform life-saving measures. However, the sheriff’s office says the inmate was declared dead.

“Providing care and supervision to all those legally confined to our jail is a responsibility I view of paramount importance,” Sheriff Brad Wise said in a statement. “Any death that occurs in the facility brings deep impacts to the individual’s family, friends, those housed with them, and detention staff. Anoka County Jail staff and I will continue our commitment to identify and implement solutions to help achieve our goal, which is the health and wellbeing of those in our facility.”

At this time, the deceased inmate has not been identified. An investigation into his death is being conducted by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, per protocol, alongside the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.