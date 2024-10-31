Anoka County asking for leads about 1965 Halloween cold case

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is using Halloween to raise awareness of an almost 60-year-old cold case.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who may have leads or information about the 1965 homicide of Script B. Henderson to reach out to their cold case division.

The department said on October 31, 1965, 38-year-old Henderson was found dead in the passenger seat of a parked car next to Red’s Club on 61st Avenue in Fridley.

Authorities say Henderson had been shot and had possibly been in the vehicle the evening before. The sheriff’s office said witnesses at the time reported seeing an African American woman near the vehicle the evening prior.

If you have any information about this case, the sheriff’s office said tips could be sent to ACSOColdCases@anokacountymn.gov, and you are not required to provide a name.

Additionally, anyone who may have a photo of Henderson is asked to send it to the cold cases unit to be displayed for public use.

More unsolved cases in Anoka County can be found HERE.