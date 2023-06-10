Annual 3K Animal Walk Fundraiser supports homeless animals

Animal Ark Shelter in Hastings held its annual 3k Animal Walk Fundraiser to raise funds for homeless animals.

On Saturday, about 200 people supported the shelter’s annual walk. The money from the event funds critical services for pets without a home, taking care of medical bills and promoting adoption efforts.

Many walkers brought their own fostered or adopted pets to the event; they say this fundraiser is critical.

“It’s extremely important. I actually foster another animal rescue, so it’s a big deal for me that every dog gets a chance at a loving home,” said Brynne Mickelson of Cottage Grove.

Lorraine Royal, the Executive Director of Animal Ark Shelter said overcrowding in animal shelters has been an issue in recent years, particularly after the pandemic, when pet surrenders were at their highest. Royal said in some cases, animal control has no choice but to euthanize, sometimes right away. Under Minnesota state law, there’s a holding period of five days before an animal can be put down.

“Adoptions are slow, surrenders are high. And that’s all over. So really getting enough fosters is crucial to keep these animals you know alive,” Royal said.

Animal Ark is a no-kill organization, which means they hold surrendered or stray pets until they find a home. So far, the shelter has 30 dogs and 100 cats that need owners.