Anniversary of 1973 cold case: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office still seeking information

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a homicide from 1973.

Judy Bever, 24, was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 11, 1973, authorities say. He told police he had dropped her off at work the previous morning and that she had gone to a mixed doubles bowling league sponsored by her employer.

A fellow employee said they dropped her off about a half block from her home after bowling, but Bever’s husband said she never made it home.

Bever’s body was found in a swampy area near 99th Avenue and Xylite Street in Blaine on Nov. 25, 1973. Investigators say she had been shot.

If you have any information about the murder of Judy Bever, contact the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit at ACSOColdCases@anokacountymn.gov.