Annandale woman found dead after vehicle is found in cornfield

Authorities say one woman is dead after an apparent crash during the early morning hours on Thursday in Southside Township.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 90th Street NW just east of Nevens Avenue NW around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a vehicle stopped in a cornfield south of the roadway.

There, deputies found a heavily damaged 2023 Kia Seltos, as well as the body of a woman inside the vehicle. She was identified as 59-year-old Julie Hahn.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears the vehicle was headed east on 90th Street NW when it went off the road, entered a ditch, hit a road sign and a road approach before eventually stopping in the field. The Sheriff’s Office also added that the vehicle may have rolled.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. According to authorities, Hahn didn’t appear to be wearing her seatbelt.